Fewer Americans celebrating Halloween, but candy sales on the rise

Even though Halloween falls on a Saturday and will include a full moon for the first time in 95 years, a majority of Americans said COVID-19 is hindering their celebration plans.

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to fall 8% this year to $8.05 billion, as just 58% of respondents said they will celebrate amid the pandemic. The trade group said plans for parties, trick-or-treating, handing out candy and visiting haunted houses have declined because of social distancing requirements. But, 17% said they plan to celebrate virtually. A bright spot in the data is that those celebrating are spending more on house decor and Halloween candy at an average of $91.12 per household.