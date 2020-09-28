Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election.

A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores around midnight.

The judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, did not postpone that later ban.