Federal health official reveals grant funding for rural Arkansas, discusses business leader takeaways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Eric Hargan, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, was in Arkansas on Thursday (Aug. 20) to announce the distribution of rural health grants and to speak with business leaders on the national response to COVID-19.
Hargan visited with Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock to discuss in further detail what the grant funding will do and how feedback from the business community will be utilized by Trump administration officials.
TB&P: You’re here to discuss grants for rural Arkansas. What will this money be used for?
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.