Fayetteville restaurants vow to feed students if schools cancel class

Fayetteville restaurants vow to feed students if schools decide to cancel classes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville restaurants vow to feed students if schools decide to cancel classes.

CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers does "kids eat free" on Tuesday's, but say if Fayetteville schools dismiss due to coronavirus, they will make this offer available every day. The restaurant tweeted:

"For the families affected that are on reduced or free lunch, you will have a home at our place. Family and locally owned cares about our hometown people."