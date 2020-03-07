Fayetteville home invasion suspect now in custody

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody.

Fayetteville Police responded to the area of Sunrise Mountain for a shooting at approximately 6:30 a.m this morning (July 3).

Further investigation by officers found there was a home invasion where the suspect was possibly holding a hostage.

Fayetteville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team soon responded and contact was made with the suspect.

The suspect did release the hostage and police say they are currently working this as a barricaded subject.

Fayetteville Police ask that you please avoid the area.

At 11:00 a.m., Fayetteville Police announced on Facebook, that the barricaded suspect surrendered, and the situation was peacefully resolved. After almost 4.5 hours, the suspect is now in custody.