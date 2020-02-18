x
Fayetteville Police Department Receives Donated Decals For Fallen Officer

The Fayetteville Police Department has been given a special gift in honor of fallen Officer Stephen Carr.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department has been given a special gift in honor of fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Kayla and Jamie Brink donated the decals made by MGinnis Signs.

The company personally installed each decal on every Fayetteville Police Officer’s patrol vehicle in honor of their fallen brother.

Officer Carr was killed by a gunman while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the station on Dec. 7, 2019.

