Fayetteville Police Department participates in Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Fayetteville Police Department is ready to help bring awareness on its Facebook page.
The Fayetteville Police Department will be posting Monday through Friday during the month of May.

They will be sharing ideas on how to maintain mental health and say they want to hear from people too. 

"Whether you’re quarantining or working during this global pandemic, there’s no doubt life has changed. Taking care of your mental health is so important right now. During May, on Monday through Friday, we will give you some ideas as to what we do to maintain our mental health during this time. We want to hear from you, too! We will get through this time of adaptations together!"

