Fayetteville officers involved in Joyce Blvd. shooting returning to duty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Friday, August 20, that the internal and criminal investigations into the officer-involved shooting on July 23, 2021, have been completed.

Jon Haydon and Chase Harris were the officers involved in the 636 E. Joyce Boulevard shooting that injured Skylar Houston.

The investigation concluded there was no policy violation in the shooting. Officers Haydon and Harris have been exonerated in their use of deadly force.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He concluded Officer Haydon and Harris’ actions were considered lawful and justified.