Fayetteville curbside recycling to resume

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On June 22, the City of Fayetteville's Recycling and Trash Collection Division will resume its curbside recycling service.

This service was suspended due to COVID-19 on March 23. Residents will be receiving mail announcing the reinstatement of the curbside recycling service. They will also be receiving tips and guidelines for using curbside recycling and drop off locations.

The City of Fayetteville says, "While the pandemic continues, the City is taking a slow and cautious approach to resuming access to amenities and services. COVID-19 is expected to remain in the region for some time, and the City is working to balance health and safety concerns with public demand for resumed access to services such as curbside recycling. As this service resumes, the City is following guidance and using safety precautions from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) to reduce potential risks to workers and the community."

When curbside recycling resumes, residents can then continue using the drop off recycling locations. Below are the location addresses and available times.

The permanent recycling drop-off sites available 24 hours a day include:

Happy Hollow Recycling Drop-Off, located at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

Marion Orton Recycling Drop-Off, located at 735 W. North Street (now open 24 hours per day until further notice)

The temporary recycling drop-off sites, available 24 hours a day until June 29, include:

Boys and Girls Club, located at 560 N. Rupple Road

Gary Hampton Field, located at 2790 N. Salem Road

The Northwest Arkansas Mall (southwest corner parking lot - near JC Penney) located at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive (source-separated containers)

Residents are encouraged to follow precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These precautions can include:

Wiping down bins

Washing and sanitizing hands frequently

Maintaining social distance

Wearing a face cover

Residents and businesses are reminded to only place recyclable materials in the bins and place them in their proper containers. Proper sorting is necessary to keep recycling loads free from contaminations so that they are not rejected by recycling mills. A list of recyclable materials can be found at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/1986/What-Can-I-Recycle.

Two bulky waste events originally scheduled for earlier in the spring have been rescheduled:

Ward 3 - Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations:

Butterfield Elementary, 3050 N. Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

A paper-shredding event will be held at this location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ward 4 - Saturday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations:

Holcomb Elementary at 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road