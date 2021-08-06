Fayetteville City Council approves new mask mandate, enacts emergency clause

The council approved the mandate with a 7 to 0 vote Friday, August 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted Friday (Aug. 6) to enact a new mask mandate and emergency clause, which is effective immediately.

This new ordinance requires people to wear face masks in public service areas, such as city-owned buildings and some public places.

This meeting was called after a Pulaski County judge temporarily blocked the state law preventing schools and other government agencies from requiring masks.

The meeting was held virtually and featured some council members in chambers at city hall.