Farm bankruptcies reach Great Recession numbers

International trade wars, low commodity prices, and erratic weather have plagued farmers throughout the country in recent years and the number of farmers going bankrupt is on the rise, according to an analysis done by American Farm Bureau.

In 2019, there were 595 Chapter 12 family farm bankruptcies in the U.S., the most since 637 were filed in 2011. It was almost 100 more than were filed in 2018. Filings tended to accelerate toward the end of the year with 147 being filed in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, a 14% spike as compared to the same quarter the previous year, the analysis found.

Arkansas had 13 farms declare Chapter 12 and the state of Wisconsin, with a beleaguered number of dairy farmers, led the nation with 57. The number in Arkansas was unchanged from 2018. From 2010 to 2019, Arkansas had 134 bankruptcies in this category. During this same period, California had the most with 388 followed by Wisconsin (375), Georgia (351) and Florida (212).

During the last decade, about 1% of all farms have declared Chapter 12 bankruptcy.