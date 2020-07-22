Family desperate to find missing mom: 'It’s literally like she was just picked up out of nowhere and vanished'

Jessica Bishop said her sister, Natalie Jones, just disappeared in Alabama without a trace.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A family is desperately searching for a mother of two who hasn't been seen since July 5.

Jessica Bishop said her sister, Natalie Jones, just disappeared without a trace.

“It’s been excruciating. We have no idea. It’s literally like she was just picked up out of nowhere and vanished,” said Bishop.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was last seen in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama in her hot pink Chevy Cavalier. Bishop said investigators told the family Jones’ cell phone pinging off a tower in Franklin.

Bishop said shortly after she was reported missing, investigators did aerial and ground searches for Jones but found nothing.

Bishop said their family has also done their own searches as well.

“We don’t know what to do anymore. Like I said, we go and search but we don’t even know what we’re searching for or where we’re searching anymore,” she said.

The family is desperate to find Jones, someone they say wouldn’t just go silent.

“She’s always on social media posting pictures. She always, will either take her children or will tell her children where she’s going. She’ll let one of us know where she’s going,” said Bishop.

Being a mother, Bishop said Jones especially wouldn’t disappear knowing her kids need her and will ask for her, like her youngest son is doing now.

“He called Natalie’s mom and said ‘I don’t want to talk. I want to talk to mama. Where’s mama at?’ Bishop described.

Bishop said Heard County investigators told the family Tuesday there still aren’t any great leads right now but the search continues.

“It’s a waiting game,” said Bishop.

11Alive reached out to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to see if there was any updated information, but did not get a response.

PHOTOS | Natalie Jones 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5