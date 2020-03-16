Families of school children react to school closings

Governor Hutchinson announced all school districts in Arkansas will be closed starting Tuesday (Mar. 17).

Governor Hutchinson announced all school districts in Arkansas will be closed starting Tuesday (Mar. 17). This comes as the state now has 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“I am authorizing on Monday each school district to close the schools for on-site instruction.” said Governor Hutchinson

“It is very tough call to make because we know that students depend on so many things for their care and education in their local schools.” said Commissioner of Education Johnny Key.

The temporary suspension will officially begin Tuesday and will run through the end of the week. Then, schools will be off for spring break.

The governor says the decision for starting Tuesday and not Monday has to do with the sudden notice.

“This being late on a Sunday, parents need to make arrangements for childcare or other arrangements for the children.” said Governor Hutchinson.

Most schools n our area announced they will go ahead and cancel classes starting Monday. Some families in our area say they were happy to hear the announcement.

“I think it’s something that, this virus is going around, it’s something that we don’t know what’s going to happen where the heights going to be at it’s good that the school districts are looking out for kids.” Matt Canaday, father of a student.

Springdale schools handed out an alternative method of instruction packets on Friday.

“I hope she’s doing her homework I hope she’s working on schoolwork will be checking on her for sure.” said Canaday.

Springdale schools say this move will impact everyone.

“Teachers are going to have to be available in a totally different way you think about students nobody’s gonna be sitting there sitting down with Johnny or Sally you need to get your lesson done it’s up to them to get it done on their own.” Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director of Springdale Schools.