Face masks now required in Conway businesses after unanimous city council vote

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway City Council unanimously voted Monday evening to require masks inside all public businesses within the city.

This ordinance means that face masks are required in all businesses, whether the owners already had a mask policy or not.

The Arkansas Department of Health can enforce regulation on the business if they do not follow proper guidelines, however, no fines or arrests will take place.

Police can be called to an establishment if they or customers are not following proper guidance only to educate on the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

If a customer continues to refuse to wear a mask, they will be escorted out of the business.

