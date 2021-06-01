Peyton Manning to host, UT to compete in reboot of College Bowl quiz show on NBC

Peyton and his brother Cooper will host the ultimate battle of the brains in NBC's new summer series premiering Tuesday, June 22!

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — The Sheriff is about to add a new title to his post-NFL career: Game show host!

Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper will reignite one of the greatest college and university rivalries to hit television after a more than 50 year hiatus when NBC reboots the award-winning 'College Bowl' quiz show.

The Capital One College Bowl will premiere Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. on WBIR Channel 10 and other NBC stations.

Of course, if Peyton's going to be asking the questions, it's only natural that other Tennessee Vols get a piece of the action! The University of Tennessee will be one of 12 schools sending three of their best and brightest to compete on TV for a total of $1 million in scholarships.

Other schools include Alabama, Auburn, Columbia University, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse, Southern California, UCLA, Virginia, and Xavier of Louisiana.

Teams of three from each school will battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds and answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools will head to the finals where they will compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship toward their education.

All competitors will receive tuition assistance for participating, but the winning team will take home the largest scholarships. The Capitol One Merit Award will also be given to four students who made an impact outside of the competition to recognize their character, leadership abilities and involvement in extracurricular activities benefitting the community.