‘Gilligan’s Island' star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

She was an iconic face on CBS.

Actress Dawn Wells, the former beauty queen who played Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan's Island, has died at 82.

The Hollywood Reporter says the iconic CBS sitcom star passed away Tuesday in Los Angeles from complications related to COVID-19.

As Variety reports, the Reno native represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant. She appeared in Bonanza, Maverick, The Joey Bishop Show, and 77 Sunset Strip.

