Entergy Arkansas receives PSC approval for largest solar project in state

The Arkansas Public Service Commission earlier this week approved a new utility-scale solar project that will provide Entergy Arkansas customers with 100 megawatts of solar power and 10 megawatts of battery storage for when the sun does not shine.

The Searcy Solar project in White County will be the largest utility-owned solar project in the state and the first to feature battery storage. It was first announced in March 2019.

When completed in 2021, it will be the third project generating solar energy for Entergy Arkansas’ customers, bringing the total of solar energy to 281 megawatts covering more than 2,000 acres – enough to power about 45,000 homes. The Stuttgart Solar Energy Center has been producing 81 megawatts of solar energy since 2018, and Chicot Solar, under construction near Lake Village, will provide 100 megawatts of solar power when it comes online later this year.