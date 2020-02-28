Entegrity to build $1 million solar project in Prairie Grove

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock-based Entegrity, an energy services, sustainability and solar development company, is developing a nearly $1 million solar project for the city of Prairie Grove.

The project will include two single-axis tracking solar arrays, with a combined generating capacity of 644.5 kilowatts. Entegrity will design, build, operate, maintain and finance the arrays that will meet 80% of the city’s electricity usage, said Malleri Rhodes, communications director for Entegrity.

“The city was wise and decided to leave a 20% buffer in case future technologies further reduce their electricity usage,” Rhodes said. The city will purchase electricity from the arrays under a 25-year agreement, but the arrays are expected to produce electricity for more than 35 years, she said. The project requires no upfront cost for the city.