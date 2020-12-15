Is this the end of snow days in Arkansas?

Nearly 30 schools in our area pivoted to online learning Monday because of the weather, and it begs the question - Are snow days as we know them a thing of the past?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It finally feels like winter with folks sledding down hills enjoying the snow before it melts away.

“We barely get snow anymore in Arkansas, so it’s like we have to take advantage of it," Gracie Fulton, a student at Fayetteville High School, said.

For some students playing in the snow was a school assignment.

“His P.E. lesson today was to go out and play in the snow. So, luckily, we got a little break," Donna Rackley, a Fayetteville Public Schools parent, said.

Because of technology and COVID-19, schools are now better equipped to handle sudden changes.

“If education continues to evolve, this is the next step in education, and this is another way to provide an opportunity for students to learn even on an inclement weather day," Dr. Steven Weber, an associate superintendent with Fayetteville Public Schools, said.

But does this mean that snow days with zero work are a thing of the past?

“We’re hoping snow days as we know them as I know them, are not gone forever because it’s nice to have a little snow day where you don’t have any work to do," Melissa Rogers, a parent, said.

Schools were given a waiver from the governor for remote learning days to use if necessary, because of the pandemic.

“For snow days to disappear entirely and not have to be added to the end of the school year, we would have to get permission from the state. A district could ask for a waiver, could ask for remote days, instead of extending your year, but that permission would have to be granted," Rick Schaeffer, Springdale Public Schools Communications Director, said.