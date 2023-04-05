Wister Public Schools to hold a vote on new elementary building

Wister Public Schools in Oklahoma are set to vote on whether or not to build a new elementary building with new classrooms and a covered play area.

WISTER, Okla. — As the Wister School bond proposal vote approaches, Wister Public Schools (WPS) say that it is important to consider the benefits of the proposed building. The building will include six classrooms, two of which are safe rooms, a covered play area, and safety measures that Wister Public Schools say will provide a secure environment for students and staff.

WPS says that the additional classrooms will allow for the expansion of existing programs and the introduction of new ones, ensuring that the school can better serve its students.

The safe room "will provide a secure space for students and staff in the event of an emergency, and the covered play area will offer a sheltered space for students to exercise and play, regardless of the weather."

In addition, the proposed building is set to include a centralized entryway facing Logan Street for all elementary parents and visitors. This entryway will be designed to provide a secure and controlled environment, allowing staff to monitor and control access to the school.

Furthermore, two sets of locked doors before access to any classroom will provide an added layer of security, ensuring that only authorized individuals are able to enter the classroom areas.

WPS states that these safety measures are particularly important in today's world, where schools have become targets for violence and other threats.

