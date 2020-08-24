Bentonville parents, students and teachers prepare for unpredictable school year in Arkansas

It's a first for parents, teachers and students as most Arkansas schools started classes Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It's a first for parents, teachers and students as most Arkansas schools started classes Monday (Aug. 24). Whether it be in-person instruction, virtual or a blended learning model, schools have spent months preparing for this day.

The principal at Willowbrook Elementary in Bentonville says this morning's drop-off may have been the smoothest back-to-school day so far.

"The kids were excited to come inside. We had some of course who were lost, but we have enough staff who are all over in different places," Christina Hamilton, the principal at Willowbrook Elementary, told 5NEWS. "They were all ready to grab a kid and say, 'let's go find your teacher.'"

First through fourth-graders were dropped off around 7:25 a.m., with school starting at 7:50 a.m. In Bentonville, teachers helped make the drop-off line flow smoothly. Music was playing, and it was an overall fun environment.

"Willowbrooke always does an opening dance party at the beginning of school every year in our courtyard," Hamilton said. "And since we couldn't all get out on the courtyard to welcome everybody back, we just thought we'd bring the fun outside at dropoff."

Parents and students are facing a lot of changes this school year. Parents walking their kids to their classrooms isn't possible amid COVID-19.

"We did allow them to walk them to the door if they would like to. So, lots of hugs, lots of kisses, a couple of tears, mostly from the parents," Hamilton said.

Daniel Samuelson dropped his two sons off Monday morning for their in-person instruction.

"The main factor is that their mom and I work all day, so it's almost impossible for us to be home and try to teach them and make sure they get the education they need. So, this was pretty much the only option for us."

While the father of two says he's happy to see his kids reunited with his friends and teachers, he's also anxious.

"Us as parents were a little nervous, just not knowing what's going to happen during the school year," Samuelson told 5NEWS. "I just found out I don't get to eat lunch with them during the school year yet, but other than that, we are really excited."