Van Buren High School senior receives $60k scholarship from OG&E

Lilly Deffenbaugh has been accepted to UCA and hopes to study mathematics or pursue a career in the energy field.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A local high school senior has been awarded one of OG&E's Positive Energy Scholars for 2022.

Lilly Deffenbaugh, a senior at Van Buren High School, will receive $60,000 in scholarship funds over the next four years. This will cover tuition, books, fees and on-campus room and board.

"We congratulate Lilly for her selection as one of our 2022 OGE Positive Energy Scholars," said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. "We are honored to play a role in helping students achieve their dreams for higher education. These scholarships help strengthen the future workforce of Oklahoma and Arkansas and empower the next generation of leaders in our states. We are honored to help energize Lilly’s bright future and can’t wait to see what she does next."

Deffenbaugh has been accepted to the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and hopes to major in mathematics or pursue a career in the energy field following in her grandmother's footsteps who worked at OG&E for 31 years.

She is a member of the National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Van Buren High School Pointer Prancer Dance Team.

Through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the OGE Positive Energy Scholarship was established in 2019, focusing on students with high academic achievement who plan to pursue careers in an energy-related field and in need of financial aid.

Eligible students must meet specific criteria to be considered, including:

Be a graduating high school senior from the OG&E service area

Attend a college in the states of Oklahoma or Arkansas

Have an unweighted GPA greater than or equal to 3.25

Achieve an ACT score of greater than or equal to 25 and/or SAT score greater than or equal to 1200

Since 2016, OGE Energy Corp. has provided more than $1.9 million in scholarships for students in the OG&E service area.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.