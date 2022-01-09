U of A welcomes 30,000 students, setting new enrollment record

This is the second year that the university has seen record enrollment and the first time in history that student numbers have topped 30,000.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (U of A) has recently welcomed its largest student body for the fall 2022 semester with an enrollment of 30,936.

This is the university's first time topping 30,000 in student enrollment, with the overall number of students including undergraduates, graduates and law students.

These numbers come after the "11th day snapshot" required by the Department of Higher Education, according to the university's press release.

With over 7,000 new incoming students, U of A also saw a 17.1% increase from last year's numbers for its freshman class.

Of the 30,936 students enrolled at the U of A:

15,479 are from Arkansas

15,457 are out-of-state

7,101 are from diverse communities

1,543 are transfer students

1,144 are international students

“We have record overall enrollment and highest ever new freshman enrollment. I am most proud of the record numbers of Arkansans in the freshman class and in overall enrollment," said Charles Robinson, interim chancellor at the U of A. "This continued growth underscores that the U of A is a destination institution attracting students both in Arkansas and from across the country. The freshman class will have the highest incoming GPA in our history; these students are prepared to succeed. This is all good news for our campus and for our state.”

According to the U of A, enrollment numbers are expected to change slightly and will be released officially in October.

To read more about the University of Arkansas and enrollment numbers for the semester, visit their website here.

