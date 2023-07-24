Ukrainian transfer student at the University of Arkansas presents speech on democracy

Anna Kovalchuk, whose studies were interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, spent the summer at the U of A.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Anna Kovalchuk was studying international economic relations in her native Odesa, Ukraine when Russian fighters bombed the city in 2022.

Kovalchuk, studying at the University of Arkansas this summer, gave a presentation through the Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship at 5:30 p.m. on July 16 in Holcombe Hall titled "The Universal Struggle for Freedom and Unity – Ukraine’s Fight."

“I was there on the very first day of the invasion. It was a really tough day. Early in the morning I heard explosions and loud talking from my parents, that's when I found out from them.”

The Institute of International Education first established the scholarship after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scholarship is intended to help Ukrainian students to "continue their studies and raise awareness on the fragility and importance of democracy."

During the missile attacks in Odesa, Kovalchuk recalls feeling uncertain about her higher education, adding that two weeks ago, one of the universities near her house was "partially destroyed because of the Russian attack."

“I was uncertain about whether I would survive or go to sleep and never wake up because of the drone and missile attacks. I was uncertain if we would have food and water, as Russia was shelling roads where the food supply trucks were going," Kovalchuk says of her experience during the attacks.

This summer, Kovalchuk is using her story to raise awareness on the importance of democracy through her scholarship. According to a release by the university, her speeches emphasize "the significance of democracy and freedom, the threats democracy faces and how to strengthen it."

The university says Kovalchuk aimed to use this opportunity to help her develop her leadership skills as she plans to promote democracy around the world.

“I hope to contribute back to my community and society by advocating for democratic principles and human rights in Ukraine,” she said. “I aspire to promote cultural understanding and tolerance, fostering cross-cultural communication. By sharing my study abroad experiences, I want to inspire others to embrace diversity and become global citizens.”

Kovalchuk is wrapping up her work with her program at the U of A now, but she says she plans to keep studying in the U.S. and advocating for her country.

