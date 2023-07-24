Ukrainian scholar at the University of Arkansas will present on democracy

Anna Kovalchuk, whose studies were interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is spending the summer at the university under a scholarship.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Ukrainian scholar at the University of Arkansas this summer through a Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship will be giving a presentation as part of a Global Series at 5:30 p.m. on July 16 in Holcombe Hall titled "The Universal Struggle for Freedom and Unity – Ukraine’s Fight."

Anna Kovalchuk was studying international economic relations in her native Odesa, Ukraine when Russian fighters bombed the city in 2022.

The Institute of International Education first established the scholarship after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scholarship is intended to help Ukrainian students to "continue their studies and raise awareness on the fragility and importance of democracy."

During the missile attacks in Odesa, Kovalchuk recalls feeling uncertain about her higher education, adding that two weeks ago, one of the universities near her house was "partially destroyed because of the Russian attack."

“I was uncertain about whether I would survive or go to sleep and never wake up because of the drone and missile attacks. I was uncertain if we would have food and water, as Russia was shelling roads where the food supply trucks were going," Kovalchuk says of her experience during the attacks.

This summer, Kovalchuk is using her story to raise awareness on the importance of democracy through her scholarship. According to a release by the university, her talk on Wednesday will focus on "the significance of democracy and freedom, the threats democracy faces and how to strengthen it."

The university says Kovalchuk would like this opportunity to help her develop her leadership skills as she plans to promote democracy around the world.

“I hope to contribute back to my community and society by advocating for democratic principles and human rights in Ukraine,” she said. “I aspire to promote cultural understanding and tolerance, fostering cross-cultural communication. By sharing my study abroad experiences, I want to inspire others to embrace diversity and become global citizens.”

State Senator Greg Leding will be in attendance at the talk to facilitate dialogue. The event is free and open to the public.

