UAFS to give millions in American Recovery Act funds to students

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) announced Thursday (Aug. 12) via Twitter that it will be distributing more than $5.9 million of American Recovery Act funds directly to UAFS students.

The tweet thread also let students know that if they are enrolled in Summer 2021, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters they could receive up to $1,200 directly deposited into their bank accounts.

The American Recovery Act of 2009, sometimes referred to as the "Recovery Act" or "stimulus," was established to provide a framework for reporting on the use of federal funding.

UAFS directed students to check their emails in full detail for expected deposit dates and how to calculate the aid they might receive.

