UAFS returning to in-person classes after pivoting to virtual due to omicron surge

In-person classes at UAFS will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Students and staff at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) will return to campus after pivoting to virtual curriculum due to the surge in omicron COVID-19 cases.

According to college officials, in-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24, after switching to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 14.

The decision to return to campus was made by the COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, which consists of representatives from each academic college, and all governing and advisory bodies of the institution.

Officials say face masks will be required at all times while in indoor spaces.

The college says there will be flexibility for students and staff in cases of isolation or quarantine.

Click here for updates on the COVID-19 response from UAFS.

