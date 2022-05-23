Shadow Robinson selected as UAFS Provost

The University of Arkansas- Fort Smith announced Shadow JQ Robinson as the next Provost and Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs starting in July.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) Chancellor, Terisa Riley, announced the appointment of Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson as the university's next Provost and Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

“Dr. Ken Warden and the members of our internal search committee did an outstanding job working with the Academic Career and Executive Search (ACES) search firm to attract, interview, and select a pool of exceptional candidates for this role,” said Riley in an email to the UAFS campus. “I am grateful for the diligence and dedication shown by so many of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators throughout this process. Their feedback was vital to selecting the right person to lead the university’s next chapter of Academic Affairs.”

Robinson, who will start at UAFS on July 1, currently serves as the Dean of the College of Engineering and Natural at the University of Tennessee at Martin providing academic, administrative and financial leadership to faculty and staff.

Robinson was raised in rural Kentucky in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and prior to his work at UT Martin, held visiting positions at Lexington Community College and Eastern Kentucky University before joining the faculty at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana, in 2003. At Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, Robinson also served as Department Chair, Director of the James Observatory, Director of the Compass Curriculum, and Faculty Council President.

Robinson says the UAFS campus and its position in the higher education landscape feel both inviting and inspiring.

“UAFS is uniquely poised because, unlike many other regional public universities, UAFS has only been a four-year institution for 20 years,” Robinson said. “We have a chance to define ourselves in a way that meets the shared needs of our students and the surrounding region. We have the opportunity to be a national leader in how a university can nurture students in academic programs that respond to opportunities and align with the needs of the region. I think UAFS is ready to be that leader.”

The internal search committee that recommended Robinson was composed of faculty, staff, students, and administration. The committee worked closely with the search firm to narrow more than 75 candidates to just over a dozen with five of them visiting campuses.

