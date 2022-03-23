UAFS to host community information session for Spanish speakers

The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS! event will provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting a new kind of admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families.

The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS!, You can do it, recruitment event will take place Monday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Zapata’s restaurant in Fort Smith. The goal of this event is to provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking UAFS staff, faculty and students will answer questions and make connections for interested students.

“When I started school at UAFS, I was so grateful for the ways the university helped me achieve my goals and dreams, but there were times I wished I had someone who could help me explain to my family in Mexico exactly what I was going through," said Luis Negrete Becerra, Senior Admissions Advisor for Diversity Outreach. "I didn’t always know how to explain the processes of enrollment or registration or financial aid in Spanish, so I am especially thankful that as a professional I am able to break down those barriers for the Hispanic students of the future and all their supporters.”

Light refreshments will be provided for those who attend this event. Click here to register for this event. For more information, call (479) 788-7635.

