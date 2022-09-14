UAFS begins month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with slate of events

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by hosting on-campus events.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) will begin its month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

This Thursday, Sept. 15, UAFS's events celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month begin on campus. the university's Hispanic Heritage Month Planning Committee is hosting the events which will all include snacks, foods, and drinks that celebrate Hispanic culture in addition to planned activities.

The full list of events includes:

Chisme in the Breezeway | Sept. 15 | 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Campus Center Breezeway

| Sept. 15 | 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Campus Center Breezeway Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off | Sept. 15 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Fort Smith Public Library - Main Library

Sept. 15 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Fort Smith Public Library - Main Library Cafecito y Pan Dulce: Coffee, Culture, and Conversation | Sept. 22 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Campus Center Fireplace

Sept. 22 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Campus Center Fireplace Sí Se Puede en UAFS: Yes We Can at UAFS | Sept. 29 | 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Campus Center Reynolds Room

Sept. 29 | 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Campus Center Reynolds Room Second-Annual Salsa at the Bell Tower | Oct. 6 | 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. | UAFS Bell Tower

Oct. 6 | 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. | UAFS Bell Tower Breaking Generational Stereotypes: Learning More About the Hispanic Student Perspective (A Student Open Forum) | Oct. 13 | 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m. | Windgate Theater

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity for everyone to learn about people who may look differently or speak differently than themselves. It’s a chance to learn about Hispanic culture, to meet in the middle, talk, and enjoy good food and good laughter,” said Cristina Castorena, a professional advisor with the R.O.A.R. First-Year Advising Center, “It's important that the students who identify as Hispanic or identify with Latin culture feel included and celebrated, and at UAFS, that's the honest truth. And beyond celebrating our students and employees, Hispanic Heritage Month is also about exposing people who don’t identify as Hispanic to our culture and welcoming them into conversations.”

Beyond the active events, UAFS is celebrating Hispanic Heritage visually with flags lining the Smith Pendergraft Campus Center and displays in the Boreham Library. The university says will also highlight Hispanic students, faculty, staff, and alumni on its social media pages through day-in-the-life takeovers throughout the month.

