UA School of Art to host grand opening for Studio and Design Center

The center, which opened earlier this year, houses the university's studio art program.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas' new Windgate Art and Design District will be hosting a grand opening for its new building housing the Windgate Studio + Design Center which opened earlier this year.

The School of Art studio art program areas in ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and printmaking, as well as the graphic design program will be housed in the new center which will be welcoming students, faculty, staff and the community Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its grand opening.

Senior graphic design and studio art B.F.A. exhibitions will be available for the public to view while touring the facility. Registered student organizations will also be selling student art.

The coffee shop inside of the center, Artsaga's, will be offering free iced coffee and will have other coffee drinks and beverages to buy. Pedal Pops will also be at the event offering free popsicles to the first 100 guests.

Due to the possibility that parking may be unavailable at the Studio and Design Center, guests can find parking at Fayetteville High School (994 MLK Blvd.) where a shuttle will be provided to and from the event.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device