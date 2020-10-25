UA-Pulaski Technical College receives $2.5 million grant for STEM Park project

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Economic Development Administration was awarded Friday (Oct. 23) a $2.5 million grant to the University of Arkansas–Pulaski Technical College to launch the first phase of its STEM Park Project on the college’s main campus in North Little Rock.

“This is an incredible gift and opportunity for our college and for the State. It’s a huge win for students who receive training for STEM careers and a win for businesses with access to a deeper pool of trained employees,” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “UA-PTC’s existing laboratory spaces can no longer serve student demand for our STEM classes, and we are turning away 200-300 students per semester due to inadequate and outdated facilities.”