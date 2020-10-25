UA-Pulaski Technical College receives $2.5 million grant for STEM Park project

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Economic Development Administration was awarded Friday (Oct. 23) a $2.5 million grant to the University of Arkansas–Pulaski Technical College to launch the first phase of its STEM Park Project on the college’s main campus in North Little Rock.
UA-PTC will provide $653,230 in matching funds to remodel its existing Science building, labs, and classrooms.
“This is an incredible gift and opportunity for our college and for the State. It’s a huge win for students who receive training for STEM careers and a win for businesses with access to a deeper pool of trained employees,” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “UA-PTC’s existing laboratory spaces can no longer serve student demand for our STEM classes, and we are turning away 200-300 students per semester due to inadequate and outdated facilities.”
