UA professor wins national award for mathematics

UA professor of mathematics Chaim Goodman-Strauss won first place in the 2021 Rosenthal Prize for Innovation and Inspiration in Math Teaching for his lesson on symmetry, "Tooti Tooti (2222)."

His winning lesson teaches students about symmetry by creating “tiles” with four different points of two-fold rotational symmetry (i.e., the patterns remain the same as you rotate them 180 degrees) and piecing the tiles together into patterns that can fill an infinite space, similar to wallpaper patterns.

Goodman-Strauss won first out of more than 100 submissions worldwide. He also took home a $25,000 cash prize.

The annual award recognizes and promotes hands-on math teaching in upper elementary and middle school classrooms.

Each educator was awarded a monetary prize and will be featured in MoMath’s free online archive of Rosenthal Prize-winning instructional activities dating back almost 10 years. This educational resource is aimed at providing teachers with a library of wide-ranging, interactive lesson plans that can help bolster classroom creativity and student engagement, in particular during the ongoing pandemic.

Since it was established in 2012, MoMath’s Rosenthal Prize has given cash awards to 27 individuals, totaling more than $330,000.

Click here for more information about submitting applications for the 2022 Rosenthal Prize for Innovation and Inspiration in Math Teaching and the full archive of past winners’ lessons plans.

