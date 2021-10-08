UALR offering new scholarships in an effort to make college more affordable

UA Little Rock isn't waiting on Washington to make higher education more affordable. They have a couple new student aid initiatives going into place.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The debate over the cost of college is hot right now in Congress.

UA Little Rock isn't waiting on Washington to make higher education more affordable.

They have a couple new student aid initiatives going into place.

The first is for most incoming freshmen.

It's basically a half-price sale offering a scholarship that covers half of tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

It goes to the first 1,000 full-time students and is valued up to $5,000.

The second initiative is a debt relief program.

Undergraduates with outstanding balances can get up to $5,000 wiped away.

"We sat down and really thought about it. How can we help make college more affordable for students? This is what we came up with that we think will grab people's attention, get them to think about attending university this year, and showing them that UA Little Rock is a great option for them," explained Kindle Holderby with the enrollment management office at UA Little Rock.