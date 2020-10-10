UA Little Rock chancellor outlines vision for future

A Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale outlined a vision and priorities for the metropolitan university on Friday (Oct. 9) in a speech to the University Assembly.

Drale has guided UA Little Rock through a year of transition as the school readjusted its enrollment goals, downsized its academic programs, and dealt with severe budget cuts. The university is projecting a $6.5 million loss this fiscal year, below an earlier forecast loss of $11 million.

“As you all know, the internal condition that was most pressing when I became chancellor last September was the rapidly growing loss in net position,” Drale said. “I am pleased to report that we are making good progress on rectifying this problem.”