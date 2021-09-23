UA launches Razorback academic success initiative

Due to recent changes in NCAA legislation, student-athletes are now eligible to receive items to help support their education as well as financial awards up to $5,980.

“As we prepare our 465+ Razorback student-athletes for success now and in the future, earning a college degree is integral to that plan,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. “The Razorback Academic Success Initiative is designed to supplement our investment in the education of our student-athletes as well as incentivize their advancement toward their degree. The success of our program is defined not just in terms of on field wins and losses, but also in the names of our student-athletes engraved on the Senior Walk, as graduates of the University of Arkansas.”