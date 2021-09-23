UA launches Razorback academic success initiative

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is giving student-athletes new incentives for academic success.
Through the Razorback Academic Success Initiative, athletes are given the chance to earn awards for their academic success and advancement toward graduation.
Due to recent changes in NCAA legislation, student-athletes are now eligible to receive items to help support their education as well as financial awards up to $5,980.
“As we prepare our 465+ Razorback student-athletes for success now and in the future, earning a college degree is integral to that plan,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. “The Razorback Academic Success Initiative is designed to supplement our investment in the education of our student-athletes as well as incentivize their advancement toward their degree. The success of our program is defined not just in terms of on field wins and losses, but also in the names of our student-athletes engraved on the Senior Walk, as graduates of the University of Arkansas.”
With the new initiative, student-athletes can receive laptops, calculators, basic school supplies and other items that can help with academic achievement.
To qualify, student-athletes must:
- Be in good academic standing with the University of Arkansas, the SEC, and the NCAA
- Complete applicable percentage of degree completion benchmarks, including grade point average and hours earned towards a degree
- Be an active member of a team roster at the end of the semester
- Conduct themselves in a manner to maintain good standing on campus and within the community
The university says that during the 2020-21 academic year, 100% of Razorback student-athletes earned their degree.