University of Arkansas Fayetteville to temper enrollment after a record-breaking year

After more than 7,000 students enrolled at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, the campus is looking to tone down it's acceptance rate.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, More than 7,000 students enrolled at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville last fall, a record-breaking year that the university would not like to see repeated.

The UA isn’t complaining about the high number of new students, which pushed its overall enrollment to nearly 31,000. With college costs rising and a demographic enrollment cliff looming in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, any two- or four-year university in Arkansas is happy to have enrollment growth.

But for UA officials, that positive trend must be throttled back ever so slightly. One of the chief concerns is housing costs. Monthly rates for rental units in northwest Arkansas have risen 7.6% to $926.55 over the past year, according to the Arvest Bank Skyline Report.

You can read the article in its entirety on the Arkansas Business website.

