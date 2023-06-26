U of A approves first phase of Bud Walton Arena renovation study

Bud Walton Arena opened 30 years ago, and now the University of Arkansas wants to make some renovations.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (UARK) Board of Trustees unanimously approved allowing phase one of the Bud Walton Arena renovation project to start.

UARK is set to hire a general contractor and architect to study what possible renovations would look like.

UARK Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities, Scott Turley says after interviewing multiple companies they have it narrowed down to one architect and general contractor for the project. He says over the next six months the architect and general contractor will evaluate the facility and look at three different options. The renderings shown are just conceptual designs.

“University Athletics came to the board in March and kind of laid out their vision for the renewal of the iconic basketball facility,” said Scott Turley.

“The first option being really just a basic renewal of the mechanical electrical systems to bring that 30-year-old facility up to current standard,” said Turley.

During March’s presentation, the university said option one would cost $44 million and include a new roof, HVAC, concessions, and restrooms.

“The next option would be really focusing on the student-athletes, the game experience, and providing amenities for the fans in this enhanced new facility. And then the third option would be looking if it is viable to create a kind of performance venue,” he said.

The university expects to bring recommendations to the board for those renovations in early 2024. If the board of trustees does approve the option the university brings to them, renovations could begin in March 2025 with renovations being complete in November 2026.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device