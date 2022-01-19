Return to virtual learning causes stress amongst parents and students

Online learning experts say consistency is key while working against pandemic learning loss.

ARKANSAS, USA — With the omicron variant, northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have seen many school districts constantly change learning platforms for students. Parents now find themselves struggling to provide stability for their school-age children.

The omicron variant brought on a higher level of inconsistency than before. From going to school every day without question to not knowing if your classroom will be the dining room or kitchen. Experts say with the uncertainty of being in the classroom, consistency is key when trying to help your student.

“I think the most important thing is that kids can do is emphasize routine and stability. Even when their outside lives are lacking in stability,” DR. Nika Fabienke an online learning expert with ABCMouse said.

One Springdale parent says she’s already been implementing these tips.

“I think one of the most important things we try to do at home is still maintain our normal schedule whether the kids are learning virtually or attending school. So, we got to bed at the same time, get up at the same time, have breakfast et cetera things like that,” Dee Moss said.

While the focus on the routine you want to make sure your student is happy, mental health is the key to learning.

“Also you want to think about the child’s physical and emotional health because that’s what unlocks learning. Making sure they’re getting enough sleep and getting enough to eat,” Fabienke said.

Doctor Fabienke reminds parents that they are one of their students greatest resources. She also said to add elements from the classroom to your student’s at home learning environment for more consistency.

