The pause on federal student loan payments is ending

Credit Counselor Mark Jones says that many of his clients haven’t prepared for the bills to start coming in.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday that the pause on student loan payments from the pandemic is ending after 3-years.

Congress recently passed a law preventing further expansions of the pause, and payments will be due in October.

Federal student loans will start accruing interest again on September 1, and Credit Counselor Mark Jones said lots of his clients haven’t prepared for it.

“It's sort of like 'Out of sight out of mind. If I'm not paying them, I'm not going to worry about them yet,'” said Jones.

Jones said a problem he saw throughout the pause period was people deferring their payments when it wasn’t necessary.

“There are people that never lost any income, whose finances were not impacted at all by COVID who think 'Oh, I got a holiday from paying on my student loans,'” said Jones.

When asked for tips on creating a budget, Jones suggests being "pretty ruthless with how you're reducing costs. So you can free up the money ... Think of yourself like a financial counselor and look at your own budget.”

Jones also recommends only using loans when necessary, “In my opinion, it should just be used for tuition, books, and maybe dorm fees. Don't just treat it like income.”

Jones emphasized the risk of being in debt for your student loans, “If you have $100,000 of credit card debt and get into a bind, we can get rid of that through bankruptcy. If you have $100,000 in student loan debt, you're stuck with it for life.”

