Tampa Bay teen battling cancer becomes first in his family to graduate high school

Richard Canales Calles always dreamed of being the first person in his family to graduate from high school. This week, he got his diploma.

RUSKIN, Fla. — One Tampa Bay teen who has been fighting bone cancer for years got his final wish Wednesday.

Calles was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018, according to the Hillsborough County Public Schools. Through all of his cancer treatments, he stayed focused, worked hard and accomplished that goal.

Superintendent Addison Davis, School Board Chair Melissa Snively and Lennard High School Principal Denise Savino visited his hospice room and presented him with his diploma.

The accomplishment was celebrated with his mom and three younger siblings in the room with them and a group of friends and supports who were outside of his window cheering him on.

