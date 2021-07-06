Talihina college teaching students how to auctioneer

The college is offering a 9-day training course, instructed by local professionals and auctioneering champions worldwide.

TALIHINA, Okla. — Kiamichi Tech in Talihina is now the only college in Oklahoma and Arkansas offering courses to earn a certificate in auctioneering.

“I’ve always been around it. I’ve always wanted to be an auctioneer. It’s not just getting up there and saying numbers, it’s a whole system, and it takes a lot to own an auction company,” says Justin Chubbs.

“We deal with all kinds of situations from estates, divorces, equipment consignment auctions, etcetera. We have to have a multitude of knowledge in many different areas,” says Dennis Higgins, an instructor.

Students will spend around 93 hours learning the ins and outs of the auctioneering business before earning their certification.

There are 100 students on a waitlist to sign up for the course once it is offered again this fall.