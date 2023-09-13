Students and faculty discuss pros and cons of artificial intelligence at the University of Arkansas

Artificial Intelligence has become an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation in school settings, where teachers and parents worry about its impact.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Artificial Intelligence, or AI is an increasingly prevalent topic of conversation in school settings. People can ask programs like Chat GPT to write anything they want with simple commands. However, schools and instructors may worry that their students will stop thinking critically or independently because of these apps.

Sep. 11-15 is Academic Integrity Week at the University of Arkansas, bringing light to the conversation of AI in college classwork. On Thursday, a panel of students and professors discussed the website ChatGPT which is an AI website frequently used by students.

“I don’t think everyone is using it to just cheat on essays," said Associated Student Government President Cael Losenegger.

Losenegger said that ChatGPT and similar apps have been helpful for him with emails and assigned reading.

“I think we are quick to think about the really really good or the really really bad parts, whereas I think it’s just one of those tools that we have to learn to use and learn when it can be helpful and learn when it can be harmful," said Losenegger.

Some professors are skeptical of the learning aspect and how to make sure their students aren't using it to cut corners and do their work for them. The Executive Director of Academic Initiatives and Integrity Chris Bryan said it's ultimately up to the professor to decide if their students can use AI resources.

“Day one at orientation, we're talking about it, and we're making sure that they understand all the rules,” said Bryan. “Essentially, a student has to have permission to use any kind of resource to complete academic work. Without that permission, it could be considered academic dishonesty."

“I feel 100% comfortable talking to my professor, and even telling my professor, 'This is something I think you should encourage all of your students to do,'” said Losenegger, in regards to professors that aren't quite sure yet.

Outside of the classroom, AI could even be a tool that college students are expected to use in their jobs once they graduate.

“We have to find ways it can best suit education and be used as a tool that can grow what we’re learning," said Losenegger.

