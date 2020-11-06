State releases plans for students to return to onsite learning this fall

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, onsite learning was put on hold for schools throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State officials have released a plan to allow students to return to campus, onsite learning by this fall.

That's why the state released its "Arkansas Ready for Learning" model.

According to the model, to prepare staff and students to return to campuses, each district must implement strategies that focus on three key factors: blended learning (meaning onsite and online), guaranteed and viable curriculum, and a student-focused approach.

Implement a system of Blended Learning that allows each student to continue learning grade level or content standards through an educational plan that leverages both technology-based and face-to-face instructional approaches.

Ensure flexibility to implement onsite or remote teaching and learning and to pivot as necessary.

Provide support for districts, teachers, parents and students to innovate and adapt to new learning opportunities.

Districts that opt-in to the Ready for Learning model will need the flexibility to implement onsite or remote teaching and learning and will receive state support for digital content, access to a Learning Management System (LMS), and an expedited process to receive waivers.

Districts will need to support schools, teachers, parents and students, to innovate and adapt to new learning opportunities.

Diagnostic assessments will also be given to students grades K-8 three times a school year to identify student knowledge and learning gaps, according to the model.

The state also encourages each district to review the "Planning for Re-engagement Document" to strengthen each system of education.

To help educators address lost learning that may have occurred because of school closures due to COVID-19, a team of around 130 educators developed a playbook that will serve as a learning guide this fall.

The Playbook identifies learning standards that need review and provides lesson plans for each grade level that educators can use to address learning gaps. The playbook was developed by teachers for teachers and serves as a resource for schools.

Funding through the state portion of the CARES Act will provide a full K-12 digital curriculum aligned to Arkansas Academic Standards to all students statewide in all public and non-public schools through a digital platform provided by the approved digital provider.

Districts may choose to utilize the content on the digital provider’s platform or the content from any licensed platform already used by the district. The state provided solution will allow:

District and educator control of curriculum to support customization and differentiation

District-level control of the curriculum so schools continue to be the grade-granting entity for their students

Flexibility for the teachers to incorporate the content during the school day or for support in their classroom instruction by providing online assignments for enrichment or remediation

Flexible options for educators to package printable materials for students without access to the internet and/or downloadable content that can be delivered via device or flash drive, to ensure equity among all learners

Customer support that will empower districts and their educators with practical, feasible options for providing feedback, technical assistance, and professional development to educators

What are the next steps?

To continue the flexibility districts need in order to respond to the COVID-19 emergency, plan for re-entry to onsite instruction, and implement blended learning systems, the following process will be used:

District submits Assurance and Application to DESE, emailed to ade.RfL@arkansas.gov on or before June 26, 2020.

State Board of Education reviews all submitted applications for approval of waivers.

On or before September 1, 2020, the District posts the District Support Plan to the district’s website and notifies DESE by email at ade.RfL@arkansas.gov.

DESE team reviews the District Support Plan for the implementation of assurances.

Districts not meeting requirements are referred to the State Board of Education for review.