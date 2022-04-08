Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers

In addition to the district's 21 resource officers, they are looking to add certified school safety officers who would be armed and wear distinguished clothing.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year.

"The idea is that we would have a certified school safety officer at our elementary schools and in partnership with school resource officers they would be in the middle schools, junior highs and high schools," said Trent Jones, communications director for Springdale Schools

The school district has 21 school resource officers who currently cover a total of 31 campuses. Administrators plan to bring the CSSO program to the school board in the coming weeks.

"I think it’s important for our families to understand that the Springdale School District is dedicated to the safety of our kids and we want our kids to do what they are supposed to do when they are at school which is learning, having fun and building lifelong relationships," Jones said.

Jones says the new officers would be armed and wear distinguished clothing as they patrol campuses throughout the day. He says if the board approves this proposal, then they will start working to find the right people for the job.



"The whole idea is finding the right people who have a heart for kids and a heart for safety and we know they are out there, and we are going to find the right people, put them on our campuses to help our families know that it’s something that we take very serious," he said.



Again, the Springdale School Board has not approved this proposal. It should be on the school board agenda either in August or September.

