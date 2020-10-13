Springdale School District students to learn virtually for two days

Buses will not run on that Friday and Monday but lunches will be available upon request for students both of those days.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — All students and staff within the Springdale School District will be participating in the teaching and learning process from home on Friday (Oct. 16) and Monday (Oct. 19).

Buses will not run on that Friday and Monday but lunches will be available upon request for students both of those days.

Springdale Schools Communication Director Rick Schaeffer says the day will allow students within the district who are learning from home the chance to get caught up on assignments.

Schaeffer says it will also give students doing in-person classes the opportunity to make sure they have virtual learning set up in case they ever have to make the switch.

“Our students and teachers have worked hard this year,” Schaeffer said. "It's been an unusual and difficult year with many in-class and you’ve got some in remote learning. This is really for those who have been in class to be able to do remote learning if necessary.”