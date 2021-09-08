Springdale School District approves masks for select grades for the upcoming school year

The school district decided on only implementing the mask requirements for grades Kindergarten through 7 and made masks optional for grades 8 through 12.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Springdale School District is joining a growing list of school districts mandating face coverings.

The board met on Tuesday, August 10, and passed a mask requirement only for students in Kindergarten through 7 grade, making masks required indoors and while on the bus.

“Requiring masks for the younger students that can’t get vaccinated yet is the best thing in our eyes,” said Springdale School Board President Michelle Cook. Cook went on to say that masks will be the only thing to protect students age 11 and under who can’t get vaccinated.

Masks will be optional for kids in grades 8 through 12, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“We have to ensure that we can keep them in school,” said Cook.

The board also approved for teachers and staff to have the choice to mask up as well regardless of vaccination status.



Springdale’s School Board meeting began at 5 P.M. and lasted until nearly 9 P.M., with many parents speaking during the public commenting period, both for and against a mask requirement.

"I know that most of you are here to express your thoughts and opinions and your research on a very divided subject,” Cook stated. “We value your thoughts and we value your opinion,” Cook said.

There were also many questions from teachers, parents and board members themselves on state quarantine guidelines. Some attendees even chose to walk out of the meeting.

The board and the district say all they wanted to do was make the best decision for students and pointing out that many students rely on the school to get adequate meals.

“When children are separated due to quarantine their basic needs are in jeopardy,” said Springdale Superintendent Jared Cleveland. “So let’s say their mom dad family or whatever is at home and they need to go to work but yet they have a child that quarantine due to no fault of his or her own who’s going to take care of the child? How are we going to do that who’s going to feed them when they are gone it’s a decision our moms and dads have to make.”

The board also approved 10 days of covid leave for teachers who contract the virus.