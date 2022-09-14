Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year

Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the award during the September board meeting.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13.

Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven years as the district deputy superintendent.

“I am thankful! When people pour into you, there is an obligation to pour into others. Springdale has the best leadership team and certainly the best board. Thank you for entrusting me to do this work” Cleveland said.

Mike Hernandez with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators presented the award at the Springdale School Board meeting.

According to the announcement, this is Cleveland's 29th year in education.

“He is passionate about his work and family and is an excellent team builder,” said Randy Hutchinson, Springdale School Board president. “His work as superintendent in Springdale, the largest district in the state, has been outstanding, making him more than deserving of this recognition. I look forward to working with him for many more years.”

Cleveland is passionate about preparing students to enter the global workforce through the integration of technology, real-world applications and rigorous instruction, according to the press release.

Candidates for the program are judged on the criteria of leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement, according to an Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators press release

Each state association of school administrators selects a State Superintendent of the Year. These superintendents are then in the running for the National Superintendent of the Year award and will be recognized and honored at the AASA National Conference in February.

