Some local schools could lose free lunch grant money due to low enrollment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some local schools are in jeopardy of losing grant money that provides free meals for students.

Fayetteville Schools Director of Child Nutrition Ally Mrachek says by having free meals they feel they can help people fight this pandemic.

“It’s important to reduce as many barriers possible to keeping people healthy during a pandemic,” Mrachek said.

While schools like Fayetteville and others across the state are thankful for the ability to provide for their students, students who may need the meals but don’t necessarily take advantage of the program could be hurting the enrollment for the free and reduced lunch grant.

“The hurt can be so many programs we have a part of doing that benefit kids rely on our free reduced lunch percentage,” said Prairie Grove Assistant Superintendent David Kellogg.

Kellogg says because the meals are only guaranteed through December, schools are pushing for families to fill out the applications.

“Virtually every grant we apply for they want to know what our free reduced lunch percentage is,” Kellogg said.

A district’s free and reduced lunch rate is based on applications approved the previous year. Districts in our area say compared to this time last year, the number of applicants is down which is a big deal.

Prairie grove, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, and Springdale Schools are among many others in our area who are encouraging families to apply as soon as possible.

Not only so kids can be guaranteed meals come January, but Prairie Grove Elementary Principal Becky Ramsey says also because the federal grant affects more than just meals.

“Phonics first that we use and those are the kids who are under the 20th percentile that show up right now and we have to get in, we have to get in there and provide them with those interventions so that they can be successful in school it’s critical for us to be able to keep these programs,” Ramsey said.