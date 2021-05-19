Siloam Springs Schools focusing on student safety

Following damage from flooding and two car crashes, Siloam Springs Schools say student safety is their top priority.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs Intermediate School is still recovering from damage caused by flooding and cars crashing into the building.

In January, the Siloam Springs Intermediate School took a literal hit in the side of the building near the gym. According to police, a driver going 30- 50 miles over the speed limit crashed into it.

At the time, parent Rob Dunn wasn’t too concerned because his kids weren’t at school when it happened. His main question was, how?

How they hit the school at the intersection that they went through. You know it will be the cause of that. You think that would happen ever again,” Dunn said.

A month later, it happened again. In February, another car hit the school. According to police, they were traveling 20 to 30 miles over the speed limit.

Following those incidents, the district has made repairs to the walls where the crashes took place and added sharp curve signs. They also plan to restore the grass. But they’re not stopping there.

Siloam Springs Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick says, “The plan is ultimately to put a decorative boulder rock around me is that maybe we can keep a vehicle from getting to the building.”

The district says their number one concern is student safety.

“It’s happening quickly, and I guess for them to make the decision to go ahead and build a barricade,” Dunn said. “It definitely eases my mind a little."

Repairs to buildings aren’t coming cheap. Patrick saying, “First accident was roughly about $60,000 just under $60,000. The second accident repairs are going to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of about $80,000. Then, our flood damage from our water pipe for the freeze was in the neighborhood are $270,000 districtwide.

That total costing the district an estimated $410,000.